Egypt: PM - State Is Moving Forward Towards Implementing Housing Projects

22 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said the State is moving forward towards implementing housing projects for all social brackets.

This came during the premier's meeting with Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Minister Essam el Gazzar to follow up new tenders for housing units and lands offered to Egyptians living abroad through "Beit Al Watan" program.

The program aims at maximizing the utilization of plots of land and housing units in new cities and urban development clusters, the premier said.

"We also have a national goal through this program, which is to increase the sense of belonging among Egyptians abroad and their attachment to homeland by meeting their demands to own housing units and lands," he further noted.

The Housing minister said that the program provided new housing units in the New Administrative Capital, New Alamein, New Cairo and New Mansoura, in addition to other new cities.

