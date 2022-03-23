Eritrea: International Day of Down Syndrome Observed

Asmara, 22 March 2022- International Day of Down syndrome, 21 March, was observed with the popular campaign at Mai-Diminet areas in the Central Region.

At the event, the chairman of the National Intellectual and Developmental Disability, Col. Berhane Bokretsion said that it will take some time until citizens with Down syndrome and their families are provided proper care and outlook by society and that to happen needs strong effort.

Indicating that Down syndrome is not a disease but an intellectual and developmental disability, Col. Berhane called on society to comprehend the situation of the nationals with the disability and contribute a due part to the effort being exerted to their overall development.

Col. Berhane Gebrehanes, Director General of Social Service at the Central Region, on his part said that Down syndrome is not something that one brings at will and called for sustainable awareness-raising campaigns so the disabled will get proper care by the society.

International Day of Down syndrome is being observed for the 12th time worldwide.