Eritrea: International Day of Down Syndrome Observed

22 March 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 22 March 2022- International Day of Down syndrome, 21 March, was observed with the popular campaign at Mai-Diminet areas in the Central Region.

At the event, the chairman of the National Intellectual and Developmental Disability, Col. Berhane Bokretsion said that it will take some time until citizens with Down syndrome and their families are provided proper care and outlook by society and that to happen needs strong effort.

Indicating that Down syndrome is not a disease but an intellectual and developmental disability, Col. Berhane called on society to comprehend the situation of the nationals with the disability and contribute a due part to the effort being exerted to their overall development.

Col. Berhane Gebrehanes, Director General of Social Service at the Central Region, on his part said that Down syndrome is not something that one brings at will and called for sustainable awareness-raising campaigns so the disabled will get proper care by the society.

International Day of Down syndrome is being observed for the 12th time worldwide.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X