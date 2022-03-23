Somalia Adopts Revised Transition Plan On Transfer of Security Roles

A revised Somalia Transitional Plan which seeks to replace the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) with a new mission has been adopted in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The revised Somalia Transition Plan (STP) which paves way for the smooth transfer of security responsibilities to Somalia's security forces was adopted Monday at the strategic steering committee chaired by the Office of National Security.

"The plan paves the way for the end of AMISOM, with the name of the Mission being the Transitional African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), and being finalized by the end of the year 2024," the presidency said in a statement issued on Monday evening.

It said the revised STP is a key milestone for Somalia before the United Nations Security Council approves the new mandate for the new ATMIS. The meeting also agreed on the strategic standards and objectives that guide the operational mandate of the ATMIS operation, the termination plan and the withdrawal plan have been agreed upon, in line with the Somali government's guidelines and guidelines.

Somalia and the African Union have adopted a roadmap to replace AMISOM with ATMIS subject to authorization by the AU Peace and Security Council as well as the UN Security Council.

Participants at the meeting which brought together representatives from the government and the international community welcomed the implementation of the STP, underlining the full readiness of the government to transfer responsibility for national security to Somalia by 2024.

AMISOM, whose mandate was due to expire in 2022, is a peace support operation with nearly 20,000 forces on the ground mainly from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Burundi and Djibouti.