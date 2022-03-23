Gambia: FBN Bank, GTBank Through to Inter-Banks Tournament Final

FBN Bank and Guarantee Trust Bank (GTBank) are through to the final of the Late Governor Jatta Memorial Inter-Banks tournament following their respective wins during the semifinal played on Sunday.

FBN Bank, a subsidiary to First Bank of Nigeria became the first team to book a place in the final after defeating BSIC Bank 4-2 in post-match penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The Sahelo-Saharienne Bank for Investment and Commerce (BSIC) took the lead through Cherno Mboob in the 8th minute while FBN Bank came with the leveler in stoppage time after the central referee awarded them a controversial penalty.

FBN Bank leveled the scores in stoppage time to force the game into penalty shootout.

Guarantee Trust Bank (GTBank) booked their place into the final after eliminating Trust Bank Limited by 5-4 on post-match penalty shootout following a goalless draw in regulation time of their late encounter played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Sunday.

Lamin Njie, coach for BSIC Bank blamed the central referee for their defeat, adding that they would have accepted in good faith if their defeat came from their own performance and not by the bad officiating from the referee.

"It is so sad that an aspiring GFF referee wishing to hold a CAF and FIFA badge cannot handle such small games. I wonder how he would manage to go at the top judging from his bad officiating," said the furious BSIC Bank coach.

Musa Mbengeh, head of FBN Bank expressed delight with securing a place to their first-ever Inter-Bank finals.

"I am so happy to make it to the final for the first time. This came as a result of the motivation and encouragement shown to my players. Our aim is now to go for the trophy," he said.

Abdou Drammeh, head coach for GTBank expressed happiness with the final result, noting that they got the result they wanted, which was to win the game and progress to the final of the tournament.

Meanwhile, this year's Late Governor Jatta Memorial Inter-Bank final is slated for Saturday between FBN Bank and GTBank at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 5 p.m.

The winners of the tournament will be awarded a giant trophy and a cash prize of D75, 000, while the runners up will take home D50, 000.