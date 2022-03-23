Gambia: Mob Attacks DLEAG Operatives

Drug Law Enforcement Agency - The Gambia (DLEAG) operatives stationed in Basse, while on a patrol were attacked by a mob causing damage to vehicle, with some enduring bodily harm.

The incident happened on 19 March 2022.

The operatives were patrolling around the hotspot areas notorious for dealing and trafficking in prohibited and controlled drugs.

The team apprehended one Sainey Krubally alias Tuti at his compound in Basse Kaba Kama with 21 wraps of suspected cannabis sativa.

The patrol team later proceeded to another target at Kerewan Badala with the suspect (Sainey Krubally) still in custody and onboard the patrol vehicle.

At Kerewan Badala, the team found some people who identified themselves as narcotic officers on patrol. During the search conducted around the area where the boys were openly abusing drugs, the patrol team discovered six wraps of suspected cannabis sativa.

They later resorted to stoning and assaulting the patrol team. The suspect Sainey Krubally sustained serious injury as he tried to jump from a moving vehicle to escape during the chaos.

Nine of the suspects said to be involved in obstructing the officers, causing willful damage to the patrol vehicle as well as actual and grievous bodily harm to the suspect are in custody. Three others are currently at large and a manhunt has been launched to bring them to book.

Suspects captured are in custody while investigations continue for the escaped suspects.