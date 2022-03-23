Africa: Scorpions Arrive in Cameroon Ahead of AFCON Qualifiers With Chad

The Gambia senior national team on Monday arrived in Douala, Cameroon, ahead of their first-leg clash of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualifiers against Chad on 23rd March 2022.

The scorpions held their first training session prior to the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece qualifiers with the Les Sao, who are also preparing themselves ready for the qualifiers.

The Gambia will use their upcoming training sessions to prepare themselves fit for their crunch preliminary qualifiers with Chad.

The Scorpions snatched qualification to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 after finishing top-spot in Group D of the continent's bi-annual biggest jamboree qualifiers with 10 points in six group matches.