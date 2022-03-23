Gambia: GDC Jimara Candidate Threatens Legal Action Against Governor, Chief Others

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) candidate for Jimara Constituency has accused the governor of URR and the chief of Jimara of convening a meeting with district alkalolu designed to canvass votes for the NPP candidate in the Jimara Constituency, and thus threatened to take legal against them.

"This behaviour of such high profile figures has gone against our electoral laws," Hon. Alagie H. Sowe wrote on his Facebook account.

"Governors and chiefs must not take part in our domestic politics regardless of their affiliation. But it's so unfortunate that this governor of URR is not relenting on his dubious act of helping NPP in their campaign in URR," Hon. Sowe added

He said it is rather unfortunate for them (opposition candidates) not only competing with their opponents, but also government officials and traditional authorities who are using their offices to make sure that the president's party wins the parliamentary seats in their areas.