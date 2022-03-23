Gambia: GDC Jimara Candidate Threatens Legal Action Against Governor, Chief Others

22 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) candidate for Jimara Constituency has accused the governor of URR and the chief of Jimara of convening a meeting with district alkalolu designed to canvass votes for the NPP candidate in the Jimara Constituency, and thus threatened to take legal against them.

"This behaviour of such high profile figures has gone against our electoral laws," Hon. Alagie H. Sowe wrote on his Facebook account.

"Governors and chiefs must not take part in our domestic politics regardless of their affiliation. But it's so unfortunate that this governor of URR is not relenting on his dubious act of helping NPP in their campaign in URR," Hon. Sowe added

He said it is rather unfortunate for them (opposition candidates) not only competing with their opponents, but also government officials and traditional authorities who are using their offices to make sure that the president's party wins the parliamentary seats in their areas.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X