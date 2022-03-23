Gambia: Gamtel/Gamcel Win Big, Brikama and Olympafrica Share Spoils in Volleyball League

The 2021/2022 Gambia National Volleyball League season is in week three with games played across five venues across the country. Gamtel/Gamcel, Police and The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) were the biggest winners.

On Friday, Prisons female team beat Hamza in straight sets. Hamza still young in the top flight could not stop the Prisons side that still cannot get a respectable hold either in the top tier. Waa Banjul were also on a winning way after their 3-0 victory over Hamza. This is Waa Banjul's first year in the league but it seems they are getting a strong foot thus far.

On Saturday, defending champions Olympafrica beat Brikama male team at Box Bar. The 3-0 thumping against the Western outfit from the reigning champions had giving the latter a breathing space in the summit. Olympafrica female team failed to win away as Brikama stop the side with a resounding 3 straight sets triumph.

Police male and female teams both emerged as winners in their respective categories against The Gambia Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS). At the Fajara Barracks, the Police team did not give a chance to a Fire Service struggling side as they went home with the three points.

On Sunday, Gamtel/Gamtel visited YMCA to play with one of the League's rejuvenate sides, YMCA. The telecom giants came from 2 sets down to pull a shock in a 3-2 win. The comeback was led by Amadou Jarju who continues to lead an inspired Gamtel/Gamcel side. The ladies from Old Jeshwang also registered a straight 3-0 victory against the host to complete the week on a high note.