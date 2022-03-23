Gambia: Activista Engage Stakeholders On Elections and Electoral Process

Activista, a youth organisation in partnership with Action Aid and WANEP Africa through funding from European Union (EU), recently completed series of engagements directly reaching 965 stakeholders across all regions of The Gambia.

The objective of the project is to contribute to a secure and peaceful environment and the necessary human security preconditions that support sustained socio-economic development and improvement of living standards in the Gambia.

The action aimed at building critical consciousness of the electorates on the peaceful coexistence in the various stages of the elections cycle (pre, during and post- elections periods)

Activista sensitised 300 police officers on election and electoral processes, role of police in maintaining order in a professional manner and peace building across the country.

The day long sensitization of forty-five (45) police officers per region in 7 regions of the Gambia (Upper River Region, Central River Region, Lower River Region, North Bank Region, West Coast Region, Kanifing Municipal Council, and Banjul City Council).

Awareness creation for 300 local authorities and opinion leaders- on election laws and other relevant laws and peaceful coexistence in The Gambia. Each location attracted 60 participants; a cross section of target beneficiaries reached (Chiefs, Governors, Ward councilors, 'Alkalos', Women Leaders, women Councilors, Women group Leaders, Youth Leaders and Religious Leaders.

in West Coast Region, North Bank Region, Lower River Region, Central River Region and Upper River Region.

Activista conducted five (5) regional dialogues on risk related indicators of Physical Violence and Destruction of Properties, Verbal or moral violence, Conformity to the Rules and the Principles of good governance, and other irregularities.

Each region (WCR, NBR, LRR, CRR and URR) 60 participants were engaged to discuss related issues on election violence.

A day national convergence on electoral processes with key stakeholders from the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), security and the media to analyze and develop way forward for peace and tolerance ahead of the national government elections.

Source-Activist