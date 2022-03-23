Gambia: PIA 15th Award Ceremony Slated for May

The national organising committee of the President's International Award (PIA) last Friday briefed the media ahead of its planned upcoming International Gold Awards slated for May 2022.

The International Gold Awards creates opportunities for young people to develop character, discover their purpose and determine brighter future, thus contributing to national development.

The awards are centered on bronze, silver and gold and one has to go through skills training service, physical recreation, adventurous journey and community outreach to be considered for the award. Annually, the award attracts thousands of young people across the world, who participate in this prestigious event. The Gambia has one of the best participation rates in Africa.

At the press briefing, Babucarr Kebbeh, chairman of Gold Award Holders Association, said the new board took office barely 12 months ago, adding that they intend to stage this year's award ceremony but they lack enough funds.

He thus appeal to stakeholders, government institutions to help them stage this forthcoming award night. "Bringing together three thousand young people is not an easy task as it requires a lot of effort and money. We therefore call on the government, Ministries and agencies to support us and the organising committee to successfully stage this year's gold awarding ceremony."

Also speaking, Sainey Drammeh, executive director of President's International Award, said the award is to recognise and honour the selfless work that young people go through during their period of being award participants.

The award, he added, was last held in 2014 and that they are about to revive the annual award.

'So it will be only fair to recognise the efforts and show appreciation and this is the reason why we want to have a close partnership with the media to support us in this endeavor." he added.

The awards, he added, is an achievement program where young people from the ages of 15 to 25 would showcase life skills talents to become good and responsible leaders in the future.