Gambia: WCR 3rd Division On 2 Months Break Due to Instability in Foni

22 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Football Association (WCRFA) Third Division League is currently on two months break due to instability in Foni, according to news reaching Point Sports Desk.

The matches are set to resume immediately after the completion of the two months break to complete the 2021-2022 league campaign.

Sibanor United Football Club, who hailed from Foni are plying their trade in the on-going West Coast Regional Football Association (WCRFA) Third Tier.

The winner for the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Football Association (WRCFA) Third Division League trophy will play against teams from Banjul, Kanifing Municipality, North Bank Region, Lower River Region, Central River Region and Upper River Region in the 2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Third Division triangular qualifiers.

