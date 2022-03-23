Liberia: Gongloe's Presidential Muscle Grows

A Liberian Based in the United State of America, Dr. Sam Kpahn has asserted that Cllr. Tiawon S. Gongloe who is vying for the presidency has the integrity to lead the country in the rightful direction.

Dr. Kpahn said Liberians' perception that all of the politicians have failed the country, it was due to them not voting for the rightful person with the right kind of characteristics.

"They say they all have now failed the country because there were setting characteristics that we did not prioritize; I think at that time we should have prioritized, but have now become most imminent possession of politics in Liberia that these characteristics are essential, if Liberia will ever become a good place worth living", he noted.

Dr. Kpahn disclosed that Cllr. Gongloe has such integrity mostly with emphasis on his love for the country of which Liberians are in search of a leader who will take the country to the next level of development and accountability.

According to Dr. Kpahn, with Liberians electing Cllr. Gongloe, the country's challenges in the area of the rule of law will be addressed.

There are people who become president who does not even know the laws of Liberia, who have not even read the laws, the Constitution of Liberia; they do not even know how to obey the laws.

Dr. Kpan said those of the citizens of Nimba County, the home of Cllr. Gongloe has the constitutional right to know their candidates and the vision of their candidates.

He said such has never worked that way and he does not expect it to work that way in supporting a son of the county.

"Cllr. Gongloe, because he has never run for any political position in the county like others, so he will not be well-known in the county within the political cycle", he indicated.

Dr. Kpahn who is a strong supporter of Cllr. Gongloe's presidential bid, also disclosed that they are working within Nimba, mostly in the communities within the nine electoral districts of the county.

According to him, the people of Liberia and that of Nimba are going to compare Cllr. Gongloe and the others who are vying for the presidency, regarding who possesses the better characteristics to lead the country come to the general and presidential elections in 2023.

He further disclosed that he is of the conviction that the people of Nimba and Liberia will vote Cllr. Gongloe because he has the characteristics that the country needs for direction in leadership.

Dr. Kpahn said they who are within the camp of Cllr. Gongloe have not seeing Senator Prince Y. Johnson as a hindering factor in their victory.

According to him, as soon they are in the leading drive senator Johnson will fully support them.

Dr. Kpahn further urged the people of Nimba not to allow politicians to divide them on tribal line because of their political interest.

He said the decision on who to lead Liberia should not be based on the tribal line, but the ability to lead the country in the rightful and best direction.

He told the media that Cllr. Gongloe is marketable which prompted them to commit themselves in supporting his ambition.