Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Sidi Bouzid recorded 14 more coronavirus infection cases in the last 24 hours. This takes overall COVID-19 cases in the region to 39,720, since the spread of the pandemic.

During the same period, 39 people recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of recoveries in the region to 39,401, deputy director of primary health care in Sidi Bouzid Béchir Saidi told TAP.