Tunisia: Jerandi Calls On OIC Member Countries to Address New Challenges Together

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi called on member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to consider together the challenges imposed by changes taking place internationally and the new threats.

The Minister stressed the need to contain the impact of these changes on security and peace in the world and especially in the Arab region.

Jerandi was speaking Tuesday, on behalf of the Arab group, at the 48th ordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC member countries held in the capital of Pakistan, Islamabad.

As an important regional space, it is important for the organisation to have a common position on current international and regional issues, he pointed out.

Jerandi was quoted in a statement of the Foreign Affairs Department as stressing the need to stop Israeli violations of the rights of the Palestinian people and the annexation projects.

The Minister considered it necessary to adopt comprehensive approaches to deal with terrorism, violent extremism and organised crimes resulting these two phenomena, including irregular migration and human trafficking.

He called for building economic and development partnerships, through the support of Arab and Islamic financial institutions, to face the exceptional challenges imposed by the coronavirus pandemic and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Othman Jerandi emphasised the importance of introducing quality changes on joint Islamic action and developing trade within the Islamic space, achieving food security and developing the pharmaceutical industry.

The minister affirmed the need to step up consultations and coordination between the organisation and the Arab League and to open up to other organisations to mobilise support for Arab causes in international forums.