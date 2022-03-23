Tunisia: Para-Athletics - Fazza Grand Prix - New Gold Medal for Walid Ktila (100m Wheelchair)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian Paralympic champion Walid Ktila (t34) stood out again at the Fazza Para-Athletics Grand Prix, after winning a gold medal in 100m wheelchair Tuesday in Dubai.

This is the second gold medal earned by Walid Ktila after the one won Monday in 800 m wheelchair, and the 4th for Tunisia. The other two were bagged by Mohamed Farhat Chida (T38) and Ahmed Ben Moslah (F 37) in shot put.

Some 450 athletes from 43 countries including Tunisia are taking part in this 13th edition of the Fazza Grand Prix, the first event of the season of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, held from 21 to 24 March 2022.

Tunisia is represented by Walid Ktila, Ahmed Ben Moslah, Mohamed Farhat Chida, Raouaa Tlili and Nourhène Belhaj Salem.