Tunisia: Para-Athletics - Fazza Grand Prix - Raouaa Tlili Bags Gold in Discus

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian world and Paralympic champion Raouaa Tlili (F40) bagged the gold medal in discus at the Fazza Para-Athletics Grand Prix Tuesday in Dubai. Tlili achieved a throw of 33.77 m.

This is the 5th Tunisian gold medal at this tournament after those won by Walid Ktila (t34) in 100m and 800m wheelchair, Mohamed Farhat Chida (T38) in 400 m and Ahmed Ben Moslah (F 37) in shot put.

Some 450 athletes from 43 countries including Tunisia are taking part in this 13th edition of the Fazza Grand Prix, the first event of the season of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, held from 21 to 24 March 2022.

Tunisia is represented by Walid Ktila, Ahmed Ben Moslah, Mohamed Farhat Chida, Raouaa Tlili and Nourhène Belhaj Salem.