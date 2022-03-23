Tunisia: Municipal By-Elections in Sakiet Ezzit, Chihia, Kalâa Kebira, Tabarka and Azmour Rescheduled for March 26-27

22 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Municipal by-elections in Sakiet Ezzit and Chihia (Sfax), Kalâa Kebira (Sousse), Tabarka (Jendouba) and Azmour (Nabeul) will be held on March 26-27, the Independent High Authority for Elections (French: ISIE) announced.

Servicemen and policemen will cast their votes on March 26, while civilians will vote on March 27.

Municipal by-elections were initially scheduled on January 15 and 16 in Tabarka, Azmour, Kalâa Kebira and Sakiet Ezzit and January 29-30 in Chihia.

The electoral timetable was suspended over the epidemiological situation pursuant to the Prime Ministry's January 12 decisions.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X