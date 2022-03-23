Tunisia: Municipal By-Elections in Sakiet Ezzit, Chihia, Kalâa Kebira, Tabarka and Azmour Rescheduled for March 26-27

Tunis/Tunisia — Municipal by-elections in Sakiet Ezzit and Chihia (Sfax), Kalâa Kebira (Sousse), Tabarka (Jendouba) and Azmour (Nabeul) will be held on March 26-27, the Independent High Authority for Elections (French: ISIE) announced.

Servicemen and policemen will cast their votes on March 26, while civilians will vote on March 27.

Municipal by-elections were initially scheduled on January 15 and 16 in Tabarka, Azmour, Kalâa Kebira and Sakiet Ezzit and January 29-30 in Chihia.

The electoral timetable was suspended over the epidemiological situation pursuant to the Prime Ministry's January 12 decisions.