Somalia: Foreign Minister Meets China's Foreign Minister in Islamabad

22 March 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Abdisaid Muse Ali, met with H.E Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China on the margins of the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad.

The Foreign Minister conveyed his most sincere and deepest condolences to the victims and families of the plane crash in Guangxi.

Both Foreign Ministers further discussed the unique historical relations between Somalia and China and agreed to strengthen cooperation on regional issues, security, trade, economic, agriculture and fisheries. H.E Abdisaid Muse Ali furthermore thanked H.E Wang Yi for China's continued support to alleviate the shocks of the prolonged drought.

Both Foreign Ministers reaffirmed that the historic relations is firmly rooted in mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia and People's Republic of China and agreed to cooperate closely to strengthen coordination to protect international norms and principles.

