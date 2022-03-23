Tunisia: Fazza Para-Athletics Grand Prix - Silver Medal for Mohamed Farhat Chida (Long Jump)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian Mohamed Farhat Chida (T38) won the silver medal in long jump at the second day of the Fazza Para-Athletics Grand Prix held in Dubai, with a jump of 6.30 m.

This medal is added to five other gold medals won by Tunisian athletes Walid Ktila (T34) in 100 m and 800 m Wheelchair, Raouaa Tlili (F40) in discus, Mohamed Farhat Chida (T38) in 400 m and Ahmed Ben Moslah (F 37) in shot put.

Some 446 athletes from 43 countries including Tunisia are taking part in this 13th edition of the Fazza Grand Prix, the first event of the season of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

Tunisia is represented by Walid Ktila, Ahmed Ben Moslah, Mohamed Farhat Chida, Raouaa Tlili and Nourhène Belhaj Salem.