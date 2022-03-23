Tunisia: Siliana - Specific Municipal Programme 2022-2024 Kicks Off in Bou Arada

Tunis/Tunisia — The specific municipal programme 2022-2024, funded in part by the European Union, started Wednesday in the delegation of Bou Arada, Governorate of Siliana, as part of the project to contribute to improving the economic and social conditions of the population.

The parties involved signed agreements on the implementation of several projects worth a total of about 1.8 million dinars including the construction of two soccer stadiums and basketball court and the generalisation of public lighting in rural residential areas in Bou Arada.

In a statement to TAP, mayor of Bou Arada Mongi Ben Metjaouel said the programme focuses on economic, social, environmental and infrastructure fields, noting that the project in its social component provides for the distribution of assistance to 800 poor families.