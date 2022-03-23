Zimbabwe: Madzibaba Celebrates Journey With 29th Album

Senior Arts Reporter

Although he has been in the music industry for decades, sungura godfather, Nicholas "Madzibaba" Zakaria, says he is actually growing strong in the genre, to become a leading light for younger musicians.

The sungura musician says he still commands a following and this has made him go back in the studio to work on his 29th album.

And with such magnitude, after announcing the news on social media that he was working on the album, various corporates have thrown their weight behind Zakaria.

His latest album, titled "Musabvunda", is expected to hit the streets on April 9, coinciding with his birthday celebrations.

Known as the "Senior Lecturer" for his ability to nurture and support upcoming talent, Zakaria has become an enigma of sorts and he continues to inspire generations at every interval.

A credible and consistent musician, Zakaria this April celebrates his 66th birthday, 47 years in the music industry and 40 years since the formation of Khiama Boys.

It remains to be seen if the new album - his birthday present to his loyal fans - will carry the magic that birthed some of his monumental hits likes "Mabvi Nemagokora", "Mazano" and "Tsamba".

In an interview with The Herald Arts, the musician said it was too early to retire as music was in his blood.

He said he was on a musical mission which he was set to fulfil.

"Musabvunda" has five tracks and was recorded at Music for Development Foundation studios in Harare. Zakaria roped in the Midas Touch of music producer Bothwell Nyamhondera, who is handling the mixing, mastering and production of the album.

"The album was recorded at Music for Development Foundation in Harare and we have worked with Bothwell Nyamhondera who was behind some of our runaway yesteryear hits at Gramma Records," he said.

"We have confidence in this album and we have named it 'Musabvunda' as a way of giving hope to the people of Zimbabwe in these challenging times.

"God remains God and he will carry us through whatever challenges we are facing as a nation and even as individuals. "Musabvunda" simply means don't fear."

Zakaria confirmed the album was inspired by societal settings.

"It carries five tracks such as 'Pasi Rachema' 'Mabasa', 'Alamu', 'Pedyo na Mwari' and 'NdiJesu'. 'Pasi Rachema', from which the title track comes, encourages people not to fear or doubt even in the face of pandemics like HIV and Covid-19 because God is in control and he will settle all matters," he said.

Another potential hit is the Chewa song "Alamu" which means brother or sister-in-law or muramu in Shona where he sings against laziness because the in-law always feigns sickness when it's farming season.

"Pedyo na Mwari" encourages steadfast faith and commitment to the Lord to achieve all the good things in life, while "NdiJesu" is a testimony that in all that we do it's the Lord's grace that carries us forward.

The fire brand musician has continued on an upward surge in his career and continues to attract the confidence of various brands that are engaging him under various brand endorsement arrangements.

Zakaria's live shows are also attracting encouraging crowds and he thanked Zimbabweans for their goodwill.

In the song "Mabasa", Zakaria encourages parents to teach their children to work hard.

"Music is a very powerful tool to communicate life messages and teachings, just like it has the power to aid brand communication for various corporations.

"We are, therefore, encouraged by the support and show of confidence as we build up to my 29th studio album," he said.

Zakaria saluted various corporates that are lining up to support his celebrations in cash and kind, highlighting that there was a synergistic relationship between business and the arts.

"It has been quite a journey and over the years we have invested in a cherished sungura sound which we believe has given direction to our local arts industry.

"As Khiama Boys, we are a brand for and by the people and we always strive to maintain cordial relations with our fans and stakeholders, corporates included, hence the tremendous support we are receiving."

Some of the corporates that have supported Zakaria's album launch include Nyaradzo Funeral Services, Nedbank Zimbabwe, Style Cabin, VIP Attire, Kamili Investments, Avylet Logistics, Bullion Group, Chloride Zimbabwe, Ezeekleen Detergents, Skylake Borehole Drilling, TrendZone Defined Wear and Glytime.

Co-ordinator of the event, Esteem Communications manager, Takemore Mazuruse, said selling the Khiama Boys frontman's brand to the corporate partners had not been a drag, given the sungura giant's credibility and footprint over the years.

"Madzibaba Zakaria and his Khiama Boys outfit have proved their mettle over time," he said.

"They represent character, credibility, consistency, quality and unparalleled workmanship; values which are espoused and cherished by many credible brands.

"Corporates are very clear about what they stand for and who they can associate with at any given time, and the quality of music that Madzibaba and his band produce coupled with their clean and controversy-free brand over decades, have become a cherished reference point which corporates do not doubt and find easy to associate with."

According to Khiama Boys manager, Lazarus Zakaria, some of the brands have covered the album production and CD and memory stick procurements, while some have made cash and material donations towards the hosting of the birthday celebrations and the album launch.