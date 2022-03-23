Zimbabwe: Bodybuilding Federation to Hold First Contest

Sports Reporter

THE National Federation of Zimbabwe Body Building and Fitness will host their first competition of the year when the country's up and coming bodybuilders invade TrySupps Fitness Academy Fife Avenue branch in Harare to take part in the Mr Novice Zimbabwe 2022 this Saturday.

The contest is expected to have a total of 50 athletes drawn from around the country battling it out for the top honours in a competition sponsored by TrySupps Zimbabwe.

Novice Zimbabwe is used as the benchmark where bodybuilders are promoted to become the country's top contestants.

The competition will have five categories from which winners will be crowned and these include Junior Bodybuilding, Woman Fitness, Men's Fitness, Men's Physique and Senior Bodybuilding.

Mr Novice is arguably the most important competition on the calendar as it helps to expose novices to the fitness industry in terms of training and nutrition and career progression.

Most athletes who do not get such exposure end up not realising their full potential.

Shantel Batch of Bulawayo is expected to bring a single athlete, while Simon Gama, who is also from Bulawayo is bringing 10 athletes, while five athletes, who will come from Manicaland, have already confirmed their availability.

Blessing "CC Banks" Sithole is training two athletes and so is Godwin Mhaka. The organisers are also expecting two athletes from Tarirai Chirume as well as one from Tinotenda Ryan Gumbo.

Former Ms Zimbabwe, Claudia Muvhuti, is also expected to bring her daughter.

Mr Novice is for first timers who are in need for exposure to the big stage.

This year, the organisers are going to have a packed seminar series on career progression, nutrition, training and WADA.