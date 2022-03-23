Somalia: Minister of Fisheries and U.S Ambassador Discuss the Advancement of the Fishing Sector

Minister of Fisheries Abdullahi Bidhan held meeting on Tuesday with US Amb. to Somalia André in the capital Mogadishu.

They discussed the Ministry's efforts to advance the fishing sector in Somalia, U.S.-Somali cooperation to combat illegal, unreported, & unregulated fishing.

In a statement the U.S Embassy in Mogadishu said the Ambassador and the Minister also discussed the repercussions of the delayed elections in the country.

Somalia is still grappling with the completion of the House of People elections which had started last year but has along the way been marred by widespread claims of malpractices and leadership wrangles pitting between President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and his Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

The U.S announced recently that it had extended the list of Somali leaders who have been placed under Visa restrictions and sanctions after the Horn of Africa Nation failed to met the deadline of the completion of the ongoing Lower House elections for the fourth time.

Jubbaland and Hirshabelle State are yet to conclude elections with two States facing revolt both in Garbaharey and Beledweyne towns which are the second voting sites for the two regional States.