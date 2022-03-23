Somalia: Somali Foreign Affairs Minister Holds Talks With His Chinese Counterpart and Agree to Bolster Relations Between the Two Countries

Somali Foreign Affairs Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali who is attending the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held talks with Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wangi Yi.

They discussed strengthening of cooperation between the two countries and how the two Nations would cooperate in the areas of security, economy, humanitarian, Fishery and regional issues.

The Somali Foreign Affairs Minister eulogized the victims of the Boeing 737-800 crash of the China's Eastern Airlines that crashed into a hillside in the South of the country on Monday killing the 132 people on board.

Lastly, the two underscored the importance of maintaining and furthering the long standing relations between the two countries that are based on respect for territorial integrity, independence, politics and the unity of the Federal of Somalia and the Republic China.

They also agreed to closely cooperate in strengthening and protecting international regulations and principles.