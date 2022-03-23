Somalia: Somali Foreign Affairs Minister Holds Talks With His Chinese Counterpart and Agree to Bolster Relations Between the Two Countries

22 March 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali Foreign Affairs Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali who is attending the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held talks with Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wangi Yi.

They discussed strengthening of cooperation between the two countries and how the two Nations would cooperate in the areas of security, economy, humanitarian, Fishery and regional issues.

The Somali Foreign Affairs Minister eulogized the victims of the Boeing 737-800 crash of the China's Eastern Airlines that crashed into a hillside in the South of the country on Monday killing the 132 people on board.

Lastly, the two underscored the importance of maintaining and furthering the long standing relations between the two countries that are based on respect for territorial integrity, independence, politics and the unity of the Federal of Somalia and the Republic China.

They also agreed to closely cooperate in strengthening and protecting international regulations and principles.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X