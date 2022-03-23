Nigeria: Chrisland Varsity Gets NUC Accreditation for Law Programme

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval to Chrisland University, Abeokuta, to commence its Law programme.

The commission's approval was conveyed to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola, who disclosed it to the management team during a meeting.

According to the VC, the approval was based on adequate resources provided by the university.

"The approval came after the authorities of the NUC undertook diligent assessment of facilities and lecturers for the College of Law.'

She noted that in pursuit of the expansion of the number of academic programmes currently being run in the institution, it becomes imperative to contribute its quota to qualitative training of lawyers in Nigeria.

The professor described the NUC approval as an icing saying that it has crowned the painstaking efforts of the university over the past four years to actualise its dreams.

Babalola commended the Chancellor of the university, High Chief Winifred Awosika, Board of Trustees (BoT) and the governing council for their collective efforts in enhancing qualitative education in Nigeria.

The university which started with just two colleges during its inception in 2015/2016 academic session with College of Arts, Management and Social Sciences, and the College of Natural and Applied Sciences) has grown into three colleges, which is Basic Medical Sciences, while the College of Law is the fourth