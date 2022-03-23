Nigeria: Chrisland Varsity Gets NUC Accreditation for Law Programme

23 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Funmi Ogundare

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval to Chrisland University, Abeokuta, to commence its Law programme.

The commission's approval was conveyed to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola, who disclosed it to the management team during a meeting.

According to the VC, the approval was based on adequate resources provided by the university.

"The approval came after the authorities of the NUC undertook diligent assessment of facilities and lecturers for the College of Law.'

She noted that in pursuit of the expansion of the number of academic programmes currently being run in the institution, it becomes imperative to contribute its quota to qualitative training of lawyers in Nigeria.

The professor described the NUC approval as an icing saying that it has crowned the painstaking efforts of the university over the past four years to actualise its dreams.

Babalola commended the Chancellor of the university, High Chief Winifred Awosika, Board of Trustees (BoT) and the governing council for their collective efforts in enhancing qualitative education in Nigeria.

The university which started with just two colleges during its inception in 2015/2016 academic session with College of Arts, Management and Social Sciences, and the College of Natural and Applied Sciences) has grown into three colleges, which is Basic Medical Sciences, while the College of Law is the fourth

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X