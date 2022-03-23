Zimbabwe: Bosso Appoint New CEO, Ropes in Luphahla

Senior Sports Reporte

PREMIERSHIP football giants Highlanders have confirmed Ronald Moyo as substantive chief executive officer, taking over from Nhlanhla Dube, whose contract expired in December last year.

According to Highlanders, Moyo emerged as the best candidate for the job among nine people that were gunning for the post.

Those interviewed for the job include ex-Bosso defender Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, former Ingwebu marketing and sales manager Prosper Ncube, Pilate Mahlangu, Nkululeko Ndlovu, Tongai Dodo, Nqobile Ngulube, Francis Mpofu and Raymond Gonte.

In another development at the club, Joel Luphahla has rejoined Highlanders following his departure at ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League club Golden Eagles on Monday.

The former Bosso forward was the head coach of Golden Eagles until he stepped down along with other technical members.

Highlanders' secretary-general Morgen Dube yesterday confirmed Moyo's appointment as their new CEO.

"The club would like to take this opportunity to inform all its members, fans, sponsors and partners, and all other stakeholders that Ronald Moyo is the new Highlanders Football Club substantive chief executive officer. This development is a result of a rigorous process which the club undertook in search of a substantive head of secretariat from January 2022.

"Moyo, the club's communications and media officer since 2018, has been acting CEO since October (2021) and emerged the best candidate for the post whose advertisement attracted nine other applicants. He will officially assume office on the 1st April (not a Fool's Day joke) 2022, though he is and has been acting in that capacity. Ikhethwa ematholeni!" read Dube's statement.

Moyo's duties will include implementing decisions of the executive committee, making sure that the club's offices are adequately equipped and manned by appropriately skilled personnel.

He's also expected to transform the club into a sustainable business that can survive in the absence of sponsorship and generate revenue.

Delighted with his appointment, Moyo said: "It's a privilege and honour. All being said and done, it's not about the elevation, it's about what we need to achieve as a team. We are looking forward to the challenges and experiences."

Meanwhile, Luphahla's second stint at Highlanders, but this time as assistant coach, is likely to ease the burden on head coach Mandla Mpofu, as the former winger will be tasked with fine-tuning the misfiring Bosso strikers.

Luphahla was appointed assistant coach yesterday, a day after parting ways with ZIFA Northern Region Division One League title contenders Golden Eagles.

The former Zimbabwe international, who enjoyed great success at Highlanders during his playing days where he won multiple championship medals at the turn of the millennium, will join the team today in preparation for this weekend's league match against Yadah.

Mpofu is happy with the addition of the club legend to his coaching staff and hopes Luphahla will inject a new aura into the Bosso camp.

Highlanders are presently 11th on the Castle Lager Premiership table with nine points, 10 points behind leaders Chicken Inn after eight games.

"Joel is a good addition to the squad and I'm glad that management have acted on the recommendation to broaden the technical team. I'm happy that we have Joel on board, a former player who is back home. He has been here before, enjoyed success as a player and I'm sure he wants to achieve success again, this time as a coach. I pray that our union will pull us towards achieving our objectives as a club," said Mpofu.

He expressed confidence that Luphahla's experience as a player and coach will inspire their blunt strike force, which has been missing glaring scoring opportunities.

"Look at his (Luphahla) history; he's done well in the lower division in Beitbridge, proved himself at TelOne, who he led to the Premiership and went to Harare where he was doing great at Golden Eagles, but home is always home.

"We had Super (Bekithemba Ndlovu) as the only assistant, who was more defensive in terms of strategic planning. We had been singing the tune of creating chances and failing to score, but now we have Joel, who will help in that area even though we all look at all aspects of the game. His coming also lessens duties, as we will share responsibilities," Mpofu said.

Highlanders' secretary-general Morgen Dube pleaded for support for the technical team.

"Following the recent rise in the team's performance, the executive committee has reviewed the works of the Mandla Mpofu led technical staff and resolved to support the coaches and allow them to carry their mandate of competing for the ultimate prize in the league.

"Following their request to beef up the bench and have a full complement of technical bench, Joel Luphahla has been brought in as second assistant coach. We humbly urge the Highlanders' family to support the technical team in all ways possible to help the club attain the intended goal. Together we can," said Dube.