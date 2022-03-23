Namibia: Sisi Greets Greece, Namibia On Independence Day

22 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi greeted on Tuesday 22/3/2022 his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou on the occasion of Greece's Independence Day.

Presidential secretary Mohamed Negm El Amin was delegated to the Greek Embassy in Cairo to offer the greetings on this occasion.

On the other hand, President Sisi delegated Presidential Secretary Mohamed Adel Mokhtar to the Embassy of Namibia to convey greetings to the African country on its Independence Day.

Namibia Independence Day falls on March 21.

