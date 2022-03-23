Egypt: Irrigation Min. - Egypt Faces Major Challenges to Achieve Sustainable Development

22 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Mohamed Abdel Aati said on Tuesday 22/3/2022 that all countries, including Egypt, face various challenges to achieve their 2030 sustainable development plans.

During the 9th World Water Forum in Dakar, the minister urged more coordination and cooperation among different countries in the field of water to achieve sustainable development.

He noted that the Egyptian state outlined a water management plan worth 50 billion dollars to improve the quality of water and develop existing water resources.

He made reference to important interrelationship between water and food, saying that water represents a key element in agriculture and food security.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X