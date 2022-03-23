Egypt: Irrigation Min. - Egypt Faces Major Challenges to Achieve Sustainable Development

Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Mohamed Abdel Aati said on Tuesday 22/3/2022 that all countries, including Egypt, face various challenges to achieve their 2030 sustainable development plans.

During the 9th World Water Forum in Dakar, the minister urged more coordination and cooperation among different countries in the field of water to achieve sustainable development.

He noted that the Egyptian state outlined a water management plan worth 50 billion dollars to improve the quality of water and develop existing water resources.

He made reference to important interrelationship between water and food, saying that water represents a key element in agriculture and food security.