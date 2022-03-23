Egypt: PM Urges Cooperation With UAE in Economic Sector

22 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has praised deeply-rooted relations between the two countries at the popular and presidential levels.

During a meeting with Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Co-operative Society Saeed Eid Saeed Al Ghafli on Tuesday 22/3/2022, Madbouli called for promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields, particularly in the economic sector.

The premier welcomed initiatives aimed to strengthen cooperation frameworks and encourage more investments between the two countries.

Ghafli, for his part, lauded deeply-rooted relations between the two countries, which had a positive impact on the economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed his company's keenness to invest in the retail sector in Egypt.

