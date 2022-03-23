Egypt: Emigration Ministry Follows Up Conditions of Egyptian Students in Russia

The safety of Egyptian students in Russia or Ukraine constitutes a top priority for the Ministry of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs, affirmed Minister Nabila Makram.

The political leadership is following up the students' conditions on a daily basis, affirmed the minister, noting that there are directives to assess the academic situation of the Egyptian students and discuss all alternative solutions for securing their future.

The minister's remarks came during a Zoom meeting held with a host of Egyptian students living in the various Russian cities in light of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

The minister was also briefed on the challenges besetting the students, which are related to financial transactions and money withdrawals via credit cards, according to a statement issued by the Emigration Ministry on Tuesday.

The minister, meanwhile, announced issuing a unified form for the Egyptian students in Russia in cooperation with Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar in coordination with the authorities concerned.

The form includes all the details pertaining to the academic year, the specializations, the university and the city in which he/she resides in Russia.

(https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc0s1jpzzdjTqPNCReyO4bWelDvic1ejTkfjxLY5Aigv5t0MA/viewform

At the end of the meeting, the minister extended thanks and appreciation to all the Egyptian students in the Russian cities.

The minister also pointed out to the efforts exerted by the representative of the Ministry of Emigration Dialogue Center for Egyptian students abroad for his efforts to meet the needs of the students.