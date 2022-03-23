Egypt: Shoukry Calls for Establishing Independent Palestinian State On June 4, 1967 Borders

Egypt affirms that there is no solution to the Palestinian problem without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Tuesday 22/3/2022.

Egypt rejects any unilateral measures that undermine the two-state solution, Shoukry added during a speech he delivered at the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Islamabad

He expressed hope that the AOI would contribute to laying the foundations of stability in Muslim countries.

From this point of view, Egypt underscored the importance of finding a peaceful national solution in Libya, in addition to holding presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously, Shoukry said.

In the same regard, he called for an exit of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya within a specific timeframe, noting that Egypt renews its support for the efforts made by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister said Egypt commended the launch of the OIC's Women Development Organization whose headquarters is based in Cairo.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Egypt is keen on the stability of political and security conditions in Sudan, as well as reaching purely Sudanese consensus on managing the transitional period.

He added that Egypt is interested in propelling the political process in Syria according to UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The foreign minister noted that Egypt asserts the importance of preserving Iraq's unity, stability and sovereignty while commending its efforts to fight terrorism.

Cairo also calls for putting an end to foreign interferences in Iraq's internal affairs, he said.

Shoukry added that Egypt is looking forward to finding a political solution to the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the Gulf Cooperation Council Initiative, international legitimacy resolutions, and the outcomes of the national dialogue.

On that score, he stressed Egypt's condemnation of terrorist attacks launched from Yemen against Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian foreign minister said Cairo welcomes the holding of parliamentary elections in Somalia.

He also emphasized Egypt's support for the OIC's resolution issued by the extraordinary foreign ministers meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Cairo attaches utmost importance to ensuring that Afghan lands are not used as starting points or safe havens for any terrorist organization, he added.