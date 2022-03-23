Egypt: Shoukry Meets With Pakistani President

22 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Pakistani President Arif Alvi received on Tuesday 22/3/2022 Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry who conveyed greetings from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the Pakistani leader, Egypt's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said on his Twitter account.

During the meeting, Shoukry expressed Egypt's aspiration to continue advancing its relations with Pakistan in a way that serves the interests of both countries and their peoples, Hafez added.

The Egyptian foreign minister is currently on a visit to Islamabad to take part in the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

