Egypt: PM - Govt Doing Its Best to Tackle Effects of Russian-Ukrainian Crisis On 'Decent Life' Projects

The government is trying to do its best to deal with the ramifications of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, especially those related to shortages of raw materials and their rising prices, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said on Tuesday 22/3/2022.

Therefore, the government is keen on regularly following up the progress of the projects being implemented under the 1st phase of the "Decent Life" initiative, Madbouli added during a meeting with ministers concerned to discuss the implementation status of the presidential initiative's projects.

During the meeting, timelines for the completion of the projects have been revisited and adjusted and contractors had delivery dates extended, without imposing any delay penalties on them, given the negative fallout from the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, which took its toll on many sectors, Cabinet Spokesman Nader Saad said in a statement.

Chairman of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority (AFEA) Maj. Gen. Ihab El Far attended the meeting, along with the ministers of planning, health, local development, ICT, housing, and social solidarity.

Reviewing a report on the health ministry's role in the initiative, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said that the ministry is working for providing adequate health services to more than 50 million citizens in targeted villages and townships.

The health ministry is also working on upgrading the efficiency of 24 hospitals, 1,119 healthcare units and family medicine centers, 372 ambulance units, and 104 healthcare units and centers in all the governorates covered by the universal health insurance system, Abdel Ghaffar noted.