Egypt: FM Holds Discussions With 5 African, Asian Counterparts On Sidelines of OIC Meeting

22 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

On the sidelines of his participation at an international event in Pakistan's Islamabad, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry met on Tuesday 22/3/2022 with his counterparts from Tunisia, Comoros, Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, and Thailand.

The talks covered bilateral ties, and consultations on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Minister Shoukry is attending the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) that kicked off Tuesday, and will conclude Wednesday.

The minister had also met earlier on Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to confer over a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern as well as bilateral cooperation in different fields.

