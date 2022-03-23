Egypt and Indonesia to Set Up Parliamentary Friendship Association

22 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Hanafy El-Gebaly, speaker of Egypt's parliament - the House of Representatives - and his Indonesian counterpart Puan Maharani met on Tuesday 22/3/2022 to discuss bilateral relations between Cairo and Jakarta.

El-Gebaly said "Egypt has distinguished relations with Indonesia and the two countries are moving all the time to reinforce these relations at all levels."

"I also warmly welcome the initiative of the Indonesian MPs to set up a parliamentary friendship association with their Egyptian counterparts to be a forum for coordinating positions between the parliaments of the two countries in all fields and exchange expertise on legislations," said El-Gebaly.

An official statement said during the meeting with Maharani, El-Gebaly reviewed Egypt's efforts in the field of spreading moderate Islam and fighting terrorism.

"Speaker El-Gebaly also highlighted the pioneering role of Al-Azhar religious institution in reforming religious discourse," said the statement.

For her side, speaker Maharani said it highly appreciates Egypt's active participation in the meetings of the 144th General Assembly of the International Parliamentary Union, which is being held this week in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.

El-Gebaly also met with Rashid El-Talbi, speaker of Morocco's parliament, to discuss strategic relationship between Egypt and Morocco.

