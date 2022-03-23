South Africa: Limpopo Welcomes Presidential Proclamation R55 of 2022

press release

The Limpopo Provincial government has welcomed the signing of the Presidential Proclamation R55 of 2022.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation R55 of 2022 authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the Limpopo Department of Health, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State or the Department through civil litigation," read the SIU statement.

The Provincial Government has committed the relevant department to cooperate and assist the SIU in the investigations. It is upon receiving the recommendations of the investigations that the Provincial Government will act accordingly.