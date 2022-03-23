Tunisia: Jerandi, UN Official Discuss Situation in Occupied Territories

23 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The latest developments in the occupied territories, amid repeated violations of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people were discussed at a meeting Tuesday in Islamabad, Pakistan, between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi and Chair of the United Nations Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People Sheikh Niag.

Jerandi reiterated at the meeting Tunisia's "firm" and "constant" position in favour of the "just" Palestinian cause, said a statement from the Foreign Affairs Department.

The two officials also discussed the possibility for Tunisia to host the next session of the Committee and the main issues that will be included in its agenda.

