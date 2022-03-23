South Africa: Employment and Labour Welcomes Latest Conviction of a Couple for R10 Million Covid-19 TERS Fraud

press release

Those who attempt or defraud the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) should be aware that they will be arrested and punished for their heinous actions. That is the stern warning issued by UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping, who has welcomed the recent conviction of a couple who cheated the UIF's Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Covid-19 TERS) out of more than R10 million.

Moroko Moremi, 37, and his wife Treasure Moremi, 34, were recently found guilty of fraud by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. This was after the couple, who are directors of Denmeng Trading, applied for Covid-19 TERS for 553 workers when they only employed 22.

However, joint efforts by the UIF's investigators, law enforcement agencies at the Fusion Centre such as the HAWKS, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) led to the couple's successful arrest and conviction. They are scheduled to be sentenced on 17 May 2022.

The latest conviction is against the backdrop of a recent court appearance of two suspects at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after they received R2,7 million from the UIF, but allegedly failed to use the money in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with the UIF. Amongst others, the MOU requires that the Covid-19 TERS monies must be paid over to the qualifying workers applied for.

Commissioner Maruping has conveyed his gratitude to law enforcement agencies for the latest conviction and arrests.

"I hope the latest conviction and arrests send a strong message to other would-be fraudsters that the long arm of the law will always catch up with you. Those who have helped themselves to funds earmarked for workers during the lockdown should always remember that the law is creeping towards them and they will not have any peace. We will not tolerate the siphoning of workers' benefits by unscrupulous individuals. All fraudsters are on notice and we hope more suspects are arrested and sent straight to jail.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Working together with law enforcement agencies, we will follow every lead pointing towards suspected fraud. We also thank the public for being vigilant about the abuse of Covid-19 TERS funds by blowing the whistle to us"; said Maruping.

To date, there have been four convictions of individuals who have defrauded the UIF of Covid-19 TERS funds, and more are expected as 15 cases have been referred to the SIU for further investigation.

In 2020 the Fund embarked on the "follow the money" project was close to R 900 million was recovered. The project is expected to resume in April 2022 upon the appointment of audit firms and it is anticipated that additional recoveries will be made, and more arrests will take place as fraudulent claims are uncovered.