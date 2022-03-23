South Africa: Oceans Not Oil Calls for Appeals Against Northern Cape Seismic Survey Authorisation

analysis

Oceans Not Oil, a South African organisation fighting offshore oil and gas exploration, has called on NGOs to submit their appeals after the authorisation of a proposed seismic exploration by Tosaco Energy in the Northern Cape.

With the whole of South Africa's offshore divided into blocks as exploration rights are granted to big oil companies, NGOs are fighting tooth and nail to stop these surveys from going ahead, while they have been granted interim interdicts against Shell on the Wild Coast and Searcher Geodata on the West Coast.

On 6 April 2022, Oceans Not Oil (ONO) will appeal against the environmental authorisation for both 2D and 3D offshore seismic activity in Block 1, located offshore extending from Alexander Bay to around Hondeklip Bay in the Northern Cape.

ONO co-founder Janet Solomon says the authorisation makes no sense in terms of climate change and greenhouse gas emission reduction timeframes.

"It risks Critical Biodiversity Areas and Ecological Support Areas and local fisheries. ONO will be submitting its appeal by 6 April, considering the 20 days from emailing notification on 17 March 2022. Appeals need to be submitted by 23 March 2022," she said.

Solomon said the environmental authorisation was granted on 7...