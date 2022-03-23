South Africa: Employment and Labour Welcomes Sentencing of False Labour Inspectors

press release

Employment and Labour welcome twelve months imprisonment for three bogus labour inspectors arrested in Marabastad

The Department of Employment and Labour has noted and welcomed the sentence handed down by a Pretoria Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 22 March 2022, to three undocumented immigrants for impersonating Labour Inspectors: Okichukwu Michael Uzor (45), Loveness Mandivava (32), and Nyemudzai Muzvidza (33) Each of the three undocumented foreign nationals was sentenced to twelve months in prison with an option of R10,000 fine.

The Department applauds and welcomes the decision, stating that it sends a clear message to those posing as labour inspectors and performing any labour inspection functions to flee. The Department is concerned about the growing number of pretentious inspectors in the province but believes it is only a matter of time before the department pounces on them and the courts deal with them properly.

The Department wishes to once again thank members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) and employers in the Marabastad area for their prompt response in this matter. As a result of their efforts, the three undocumented foreigners were successfully convicted.

In accordance with Section 63 (1) of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act 75 of 1997, as amended, the Department appoints Employment and Labour Inspectors to monitor and enforce the following legislation: The Basic Conditions of Employment Act 75 of 1997, as amended; the Compensation for Occupational Injury and Disease Act, No. 130 of 1993; the Employment Equity Act, No. 55 of 1998; the Occupational Health and Safety Act, No. 85 of 1993; and the Unemployment Insurance Act.

The Department wishes to accentuate and explicitly state that it has no agreements or partnerships with recruitment agencies and that no organisation has been authorised to charge for services rendered by the Department. Employers are urged to continue reporting any suspicious visits or requests to SAPS or the Department's regional offices. Employers who are concerned about an inspector's visit should contact the Department's nearest office to verify the inspector's credentials.