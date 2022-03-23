Nigeria vs Ghana - Runsewe to Give Out 500 Free Tickets to Fans

As a part of incentives to motivate Nigerian football fans to support the Super Eagles in the 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana next Tuesday, the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has promised to give out 500 free tickets to the first 500 football fans to show up at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Runsewe who made this announcement in Abuja added that the wearing of national colour of green white green will be a condition for the issuance of the tickets to potential beneficiaries.

In a chat with journalists in Abuja, the NCAC boss stressed that sports as a unifying factor in the country, adding that along with culture they are a veritable ingredients for the development of any nation.

Otunba Runsewe who doubles as the President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) also said that apart from mobilizing three million online culture friendly fan base to support the Super Eagles during the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018, the NCAC also engendered the mobilization of 10 million virtual supporters for the Eagles during the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

He urged Nigerians to put the early exit of the Super Eagles from the AFCON 2021 behind them and back the squad to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

"It is time we put the behind early exit of the Super Eagles from the AFCON and stay focused on Nigeria qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar," he said.

"We cannot continue to talk about Eagles not going far in the tournament after showing so much promise at the group stage," he further emphasized.

The NCAC boss said there was the need for Nigerians to give maximum support to national team so that they could qualify for the World Cup which will serve as a good platform to once again market Nigeria's rich and diverse culture, arts and crafts to global audience.

This, according to him, will translate to massive Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for the country even after the fiesta.

The opening leg of the fixture will take place on Friday March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi while the return leg match will hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, March 29.