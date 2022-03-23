Nigeria: I Will Overcome Lean Resources, Heavy Debt Burden - Soludo

Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has made it clear that his administration inherited lean financial resources with a huge debt burden, but assured that his administration has the capacity to reverse the situation.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor who spoke as a guest in Arise TV "The Morning Show" programme as his maiden television interview after his inauguration as governor of the state on March 17, 2022 said he found only about N300 million in the state treasury while debt burden was in "hundreds of billions of naira".

He described the problem handed over to his administration by the former governor, Chief Willie Obiano government as " daunting " but assured that it was not "insurmountable", adding that his administration was " irrevocably committed to improving the welfare and standard of living of the common man in Anambra State".

He assured that his administration would reform the revenue collection system of the state, adding that the first step was the banning of touts who have been collecting government revenue indiscriminately.

Governor Soludo also lamented the pervading insecurity in the entire Southeast region and the every Monday sit-at- home, and, pledged the commitment of his administration to resolve the issues that gave rise to the unfortunate situation.

He stated that the first meeting he held after assumption of office was on how to find solution to security challenges in the state, lamenting that the every Monday sit-at-home being observed in the state was adding more hardship on the already downtrodden masses.