Nigeria: World Igbo Assembly Leader, Anakwenze, Joins Presidential Race

President-general of the Igbo World Assembly (IWA), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze has declared interest to contest for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The renowned medical doctor and head of Igbo village in the United States of America, disclosed this during a town hall/interactive forum with Ndigbo on his presidential aspiration, held at Hotel Cordial in Enugu.

He stated that he was in the race because socio-political organisations in the country persuaded him to come out to save the country, pointing out that the major problem of the country was lack of good and selfless leadership.

He insisted that it is the turn of the South East geopolitical zone to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023, and enjoined Easterners and lovers of equity to vote out any party that doesn't give its presidential ticket to a South Easterner.

"South Easterners had contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria in terms of infrastructure, intellect and business. It was time to give an Igbo person the chance to build Nigeria to the standard God wants.

"God created Nigeria to develop into a major power among nations and raise respect and dignity for all blacks on earth. One of the ways to achieve the feats the nation wanted is to carry everybody along without discrimination.

"Nigeria is huge enough for everybody, Nigeria has the capacity to hold everybody, Nigeria has the intellectuals, Nigeria has all it takes to lift the country, all we are asking for is to give the South-East zone a chance to lead and raise Nigeria, Africa up in the world standing," he stated.

On some of the things he will do to make Nigeria great if given opportunity to lead, the traditional Prime Minister of Abagana Ancient Kingdom, in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State, promised that he will devote 35 per cent of national budget in building the youths, adding that Nigerian youths are the greatest asset the nation will ride to its development.

He disclosed that he was going to pick the nomination form of his party on Friday or Monday.