Nigeria: 12 Million to Benefit From Govt, UNICEF Learning Passport Scheme

No fewer than 12 million learners are set to benefit as the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Federal Ministry of Education have set to launch Nigeria Learning Passport.

The event which is scheduled to be held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Thursday 24th March, 2022, will have governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, UNICEF representatives and other top personalities in the country in attendance.

The Learning Passport is an online, mobile, and soon - to - be offline platform that would allow continuous access to quality education, aimed to reach 3 million learners in 2022 and 12 million learners in the country by 2025.

UNICEF communication specialist, Geoffrey Njoku said in a statement yesterday that a platform which would provide access to continuous learning, including in locations where insecurity hinders learners' access to schools, would also improve learning outcomes and give every child a fair chance in life.