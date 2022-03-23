Zimbabwe: ZimAchievers Awards UK Announces Headline Partner

The diversified UK-based company comes on board to partner with ZAA UK for their 11th edition of celebrating and honouring outstanding Zimbabwean achievers in the UK.

Express Links Money Transfer CEO, Mr Peter Pembere stated his company's commitment to supporting positive interventions by Zimbabwean organisations and personalities in chasing national aspirations.

"We are always inspired by the number of outstanding feats by Zimbabweans around the world, more so in the UK, who continue to raise the national flag high in their individual endeavors," said Pembere.

"As a leading remittance and money transfer company, we take pride in playing a role in fueling the operations of our diaspora communities as they connect with their loved ones back home."

"We are looking forward to another unforgettable experience in this partnership with ZAA as we continue to shine the light on the positive stories from our brothers and sisters," he added.

The ZAA UK is the flagship edition of the awards brand, having hosted the inaugural ZAA Awards Gala in 2010 and enters its 11th edition this year.

Express Links Money Transfer is a UK-based fintech company which offers a number of financial solutions to its global client base including a fast and reliable remittance services to various countries parts of the world including all countries in Southern Africa

The company is one of the most committed organisations in supporting various initiatives home and abroad, including arts & music festivals, philanthropic projects and supporting entrepreneurs.

The partnership with the ZAA is their latest community-based initiative as they continue to become a pillar in community development matters and provides vital financial support services on their website www.expresslinks.com

ZAA UK Country Director, Sakhile Khanye hailed the partnership and shed light on what it means in the ZAA new era.

"ZAA is always at the heart of our diaspora communities, and we are grateful to partner with a company that is also involved in its community's activities in a positive way. Apart from bringing convenience to communities through their money transfer and remittance services, Express Links also supports community initiatives," she said.

"We are excited to also announce that nominations are now open on our website and urge people to go and nominate the people and organisations who have been working hard to change communities."

"This year we are spreading our wings further to accommodate the ever-growing ZAA community and will be heading to the Midlands for our Annual Dinner Gala. We will announce further details to that effect in due course and would like to thank all our sponsors, partners and supporters for keeping the vision alive."

Nominations for the ZAA UK 11th Edition are now open on www.zimachievers.org and close on the 31st of March, with voting to commence on 16 April and closing on 16 May 2022.

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards is an international awards organisation committing to recognising, celebrating and honouring high achievement from Zimbabweans around the world and building a diversified synergy of achievers across different fields of expertise.