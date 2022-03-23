Namibia: Infanticide Accused Arrested

A woman was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly killed her one-year-old daughter in January this year at Ondjindja village in the Omusati region.

According to the Omusati police commander Titus Shikongo, they suspect the mother placed a pillow on the deceased's face and pressed it until the baby suffocated.

Shikongo further said the 23-year-old suspect allegedly dug a hole behind her sleeping room and buried the body in a shallow grave. The suspect will appear in the magistrate's court today and police investigation continues.

In other news, a 27-year-old man was arrested for the alleged murder of a 51-year-old woman on Saturday evening at Oshuushu village. The man also faces charges of rape and robbery. "It is alleged that he followed the deceased and reportedly beat her once on the head with an unknown object and then raped her. The woman died as a result of the beating," the police said.

The suspect also robbed the deceased of her Nokia cell phone valued at N$300 which was later recovered. She has been identified as Hendriana Kambitiki and her next of kin has been informed. -fhamalwa@nepc.com.na