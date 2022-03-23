Nigeria: Terrorism Suspect Escapes From Court Premises - Police

The police did not give details about the suspect's escape.

A man who was standing trial for alleged terrorism has escaped from custody in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria's South-south, according to the police.

The suspect, identified as Etiene Malachy Akpan, is said to have escaped at a court premises in Akwa Ibom during the continuation of his trial, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko MacDon, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The police said he was also standing trial for serial murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

The suspect, also known as Anthony Malachy Akpan, is 34, and hails from Atan Midim in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

He is dark in complexion and 1.6 metres tall, according to the police.

"He is wanted by the Police in connection with series of armed robberies, kidnapping, murders and terrorism in the (Akwa Ibom) State.

"The suspect who was on trial for the above offences escaped within the court premises when brought for the continuation of his trial," said Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police.

The police spokesperson said Mr Akpan has been declared wanted. He appealed to members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the nearest police station or any security agency.