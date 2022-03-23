Nigeria: Gridlock As Fire Erupts At Apongbon Bridge

<em>The fire erupted from underneath the bridge, according to the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) on Wednesday morning, causing traffic gridlock in the area.</em>

Motorists heading towards Lagos Island experienced hours of gruelling gridlock Wednesday after a fire erupted at the Apongbon bridge, Lagos Island.

The fire started from underneath the bridge, according to the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA).

The agency advised motorists to take alternative routes.

According to the <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/followlastma/status/1506581006890979332">agency, the cause of the incident is yet unknown.</a>

"Traffic from Eko bridge has been re-routed to Ebute-Ero to link the inner marina," the agency said on its Twitter handle.

"Men of the fire service and other security agencies are still on the ground.

Therefore, CMS bridge and Eko bridge inward/outward Apongbon is close to traffic at the moment.

More details later...