Uganda: Kampala's Hudu Hussein Moved As Museveni Changes RDCs

President Museveni has announced a reshuffle among Resident District Commissioners, Resident City Commissioners and their deputies.

According to the new list released on Wednesday, the Kampala RCC, Hudu Hussein has been moved to Yumbe and replaced by Amina Lukanga.

The controversial Hudu Hussein recently came out to deny one of the statements where he is quoted as having given street preachers 30 days to vacate Kampala streets.

"My President is a very religious and God-fearing man, and he is my inspiration. I cannot do something that he himself cannot do. I emphasize that I cannot and did not say anything about chasing street preachers. I referred to street children, among other issues,"Hudu Hussein said in a statement later.

Today's changes have also seen Phoebe Namulindwa moved from Luweero to Kassanda whereas Kigozi Ssempala has been moved from Kayunga to Mpigi and replaced by Hajji Nsereko Mutumba who recently was serving as the spokesperson for the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council headquarters at Old Kampala.

Mariam Nalubega Sseguya who has been in Kawempe was sent to Kiboga whereas former MP Saleh Kamba has been appointed as the new Jinja City Resident City Commissioner.

In the latest reshuffle, Kyeyune Ssenyonjo has been moved from Pallisa to Nabilatuk in Karamoja region and has been replaced by Majid Dhikusooka.

Among those who have retained their positions is Justine Mbabazi for Wakiso, Anderson Burora for Lubaga and former journalist Ahmed Kateregga Musaazi who is still serving as deputy RCC for Masaka City.

The new changes according to the president take immediate effect.

