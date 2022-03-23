Uganda: Health Minister Aceng Withdraws From Speakership Race

Aceng, who is also the Woman Member of Parliament for Lira City said that she is thankful to the NRM for accepting and supporting her expression of interest.

Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has withdrawn her expression of interest to stand for the position of Speaker of Parliament, Nile Post has learnt.

In a statement she addressed to the Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission Tanga Odoi, Aceng said that whereas it is her constitutional right to contest, she has taken a decision to withdraw from the race.

"It is public knowledge that, pursuant to Article 82(4) of the Constitution, there is urgency to fill the position if Speaker, since the demise of our beloved brother; the Rt. Hon Jacob L. Oulanyah. However, as a candidate, I have not had enough time to consult my party leadership, not made enough consultations with fellow colleagues and even my family and therefore, I feel it is only proper that I step down," Aceng said in the statement.

Aceng, who is also the Woman Member of Parliament for Lira City said that she is thankful to the NRM for accepting and supporting her expression of interest.

The Minister said that she will now concentrate on serving the country in her docket as the Minister for Health.

On Monday, the ruling NRM party electoral commission asked interested party members to present themselves for nomination and by close of business on Tuesday, 13 NRM MPs had picked nomination forms having expressed interest.

The Top organ of the NRM is now expected to meet on Wednesday afternoon to vet the remaining 12 MPs and choose a party flag bearer.

Deputy Speaker, Anita Among who was among the first ones to pick nomination forms through her personal assistant, Mary Athieno remains in contention for the Speakership alongside State Minister for Defence, Jacob Oboth Oboth, Kyaka South County Constituency in Kyegegwa District Jackson Kafuuzi, Dokolo South County MP Felix Okot Ogong, Theodore Ssekikubo among others.